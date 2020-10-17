Harda (MP), Oct 17 (PTI) The bodies of four people who went missing during a swim in Narmada river in Lachora in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district were fished out on Saturday by a rescue team comprising State Disaster Response Force personnel, an official said.

The men, in the 22-30 age group, were residents of Babadia village in Sirali tehsil and were bathing when they got swept away on Friday afternoon, said Home Guard Commandant Bhupendra Thakur.

Also Read | Gas Leak Suspected in Mulund, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai Areas, Mumbaikars Take to Twitter to Complain of Strange Smell; Check Tweets.

An SDRF team, which included divers as well as personnel on motorboats, retrieved the bodies from different parts of the river, Thakur said.

The bodies of Rohit Singh (30), Rahul Singh (30), Surendra Singh (22) and Mahendra Singh (22) were handed over to their families post legal formalities, said Timarni Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mahendra Bamnaha.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Dr Reddy's, RDIF Get DCGI Nod for Clinical Trial of Sputnik V in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)