Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): A day after walking down the aisle, a 22-year-old bride eloped from a reception venue in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Wednesday night, a police official said on Thursday.

The bride is a resident of Ganjbasoda, Vidisha district. She tied the knot against her desire with a Bhopal resident on February 18 in Ganjbasoda and their reception party was scheduled to be held in Bhopal. The couple reached the venue on Wednesday night where she got out of the car and escaped by sitting in another car from the spot.

After the incident, the groom lodged a complaint at TT Nagar police station. Acting on it, the police registered a missing complaint and began a search operation to find the bride.

TT Nagar police station in charge Sudheer Arjariya told ANI, "Yesterday, we received a complaint at around 9: 30 pm that a reception party was scheduled to be held at a venue located near Ankur School, Bhopal. The groom told the police that upon reaching the venue for the reception, he came out of the car and bride stepped down from the other gate. In the meantime, she sat in another car and escaped from the spot."

"When we collected more detailed information and investigated the matter, it came to light that the couple got married on February 18 in Ganjbasoda. A reception party for the purpose was scheduled here in Bhopal yesterday. Additionally, there was a hurdle in the farewell of the bride after the wedding as well. The car in which the couple was supposed to come, all the tyres of it were damaged due to which they could not get in that vehicle. They reached Bhopal in the bus in which Baratis went," the officer said.

"During the investigation of the case, when the police team reached Ganjbasoda late at night, it revealed that the bride was in a love affair with a man living in her neighbourhood. Her family members had force her to tie the knot against her wish, due to which it is possible that she eloped with the same man," he further added.

On the complaint of groom, the police registered a missing complaint and teams have also been sent to search for her. Police say, the cell phone of the bride is switched off. The police team came to know about the vehicle in which she escaped and based on the information, the teams are searching for her, he added. (ANI)

