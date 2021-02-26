Indore, Feb 26 (PTI) Business remained unaffected in Madhya Pradesh's business capital Indore on Friday during the 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to protest issues related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and e-commerce.

According to local traders, businesses had already incurred losses due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown and they didn't want to down their shutters.

The nationwide bandh had impacted other parts of Madhya Pradesh baring Indore, where political reasons and pressure made the difference, CAIT district president Mohammed Peethawala said.

"We have been registering our opposition over the GST's anomalies since long. But we are not in support of a bandh on this issue right now," said Ramesh Khandelwal, the president of Ahilya Chambers of Commerce and Industries, a federation of traders' bodies.

Traders have suffered heavy losses due to the coronavirus outbreak since last year and they don't want to incur more damages by participating in the bandh, he said. PTI

