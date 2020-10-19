Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia lashed out at Congress leader Kamal Nath over his 'item' jibe on a BJP candidate in the Madhya Pradesh by-polls.

The former chief minister while addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje, referred to Imarti Devi, who is contesting the seat on a BJP ticket as "Yeh kya item hai."

"This is Congress's principle. First, Digvijay Singh had said something about Congress leader Meenakshi Natrajan which I don't remember, now Kamal Nath called BJP's Imarti Devi an 'item' while Ajay Singh called her 'Jalebi'. Congress never respects women," Scindia told reporters here.

The Rajya Sabha MP during his speech at the rally also urged the people of the constituency to teach the Congress leaders a lesson in the upcoming by-polls.

"Kamal Nath says Imarti Devi is an item, Ajay Singh says she's 'jalebi'. Close your doors for such people on November 3," he had said.

He also alleged that corruption was rampant under former CM Kamal Nath's rule in the state.

Twenty-eight assembly seats will see polling in the upcoming by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

