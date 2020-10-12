Indore, Oct 12 (PTI) The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Monday alleged BJP MLA Akash Vijaywargiya had distributed money to voters in Sanver assembly constituency in Indore district for November 3 byelection and cited a video clip doing rounds of the social media.

State BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma has dismissed the allegation. "Vijaywargiya (who represents Indore-3 seat) was actually distributing photos of Lord Shiva," he told PTI.

The video purportedly shoows the MLA giving away cash as part of a religious ritual to women performing his aarti while campaigning in the Sanver constituency.

"In the video, Vijaywargiya is seen giving away currency notes to voters which is an open violation of the model code of conduct," state Congress unit spokesman Santosh Singh Gautam in a statement.

He said the Congress will file a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) soon.

Akash Vijaywargiya is son of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya.

Sanver is one of the 28 constituencies where byelections are scheduled.

