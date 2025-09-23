Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Tuesday and approved revised costs of two major thermal power plants in the state.

The cabinet approved Rs 11,678.74 crores for Satpura Thermal Power Project located at Sarni in Betul district and Rs 11,476.31 crores for Amarkantak Thermal Power Plant situated at Chachai in Anuppur district.

Additionally, the Council of Ministers approved the operation of helicopter services within the State under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with the support of private operators, aiming to boost tourism. Helicopter services will operate from selected airports, helipads and airstrips across the state.

According to an official release, operations will be divided into three sectors. In Sector 1--Indore, Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Gandhi Sagar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Hanuwantiya, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Barwani, Alirajpur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Nalkheda, Bhopal and Jabalpur are included.

Similarly, sector 2 includes Bhopal, Madhai, Pachmarhi, Tamia, Chhindwara, Sanchi, Indore, Datia, Damoh, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Kuno (Sheopur), Orchha, Guna, Rajgarh, Sagar, Hoshangabad, Betul, Tikamgarh and Jabalpur. While sector 3 comprises Jabalpur, Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Chitrakoot, Sarsi, Parsili, Maihar, Satna, Panna, Khajuraho, Katni, Rewa, Singrauli, Amarkantak, Seoni, Sidhi, Mandla, Pench, Dindori, Bhopal and Indore.

The objective is to provide affordable and sustainable helicopter services that connect major cities, religious sites, national parks, and tourist destinations. This initiative will make travel easier for passengers, tourists, investors and residents, while also boosting trade, tourism and employment opportunities in the state.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of 354 new Senior Resident posts in the non-clinical and para-clinical faculties of 13 autonomous medical colleges to meet the standards set by the National Medical Commission (NMC). These posts will be created in medical colleges located at Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Vidisha, Ratlam, Khandwa, Shahdol, Shivpuri, Datia, and Chhindwara.

The step will ensure compliance with NMC norms, streamline medical college operations, and allow postgraduate students to pursue senior residency within their institutions. It will also strengthen the availability of teachers in non-clinical and para-clinical faculties across the state. (ANI)

