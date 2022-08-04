Indore, Aug 4 (PTI) A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against two liquor contractors here for allegedly cheating the Madhya Pradesh government of Rs 15.32 crore while bagging a contract.

FIR has been registered against Mohan Kumar Rai and Anil Sinha for alleged forgery and cheating under the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the excise department, said Pritam Singh Thakur of Raoji Bazar police station here.

Both the accused hail from Bihar and are currently in Bengaluru, he said.

As per the complaint, the duo falsified and inflated fixed deposit receipts to bag a contract to run a liquor shop.

The amounts of Rs 7,000 and Rs 47,100 were allegedly changed to Rs 70 lakh and Rs 4.70 crore, the FIR claimed.

This caused a loss of Rs 15.32 crore to the state government, it said.

Indore's Assistant District Excise Officer Rajiv Upadhyay was suspended for alleged gross negligence after the fraud came to light, officials said.

