Gwalior, Aug 7 (PTI) Police have registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly indulging in an unnatural act with a cow in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, an official said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place on August 4 in Deendayal Nagar, was captured in a CCTV camera installed in a house located in the area, City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadoria said.

In the CCTV footage, which also surfaced on social media, a person was seen having unnatural sex with a cow.

Later, Nirpat Singh Tomar, the divisional president of Rashtriya Gauraksha Vahini, a cow protection organisation, filed a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (unnatural offences), the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the accused, he said.

