Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): A former constable of Madhya Pradesh transport department, Saurabh Sharma and his mother have been booked for submitting a fake affidavit in relation to a compassionate appointment in the department, an official said on Saturday.

The case was registered under sections 420, 181 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sirol police station in the district on Friday. The action was followed after Madhya Pradesh transport minister Uday Pratap Singh issued instructions to take cognizance into the matter on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma told ANI, "Deputy transport commissioner Kiran Kumar Sharma submitted a written application that a former constable of transport department Saurabha Sharma and his mother Uma Sharma submitted a fake affidavit in connection with a compassionate appointment in the transport department. Following which, a case has been registered against Sharma and his mother at Sirol police station under section 420, 181 and 34 of the IPC."

"They submitted in the affidavit that no one in the family was in government services but Sharma's elder brother was working in the Chhattisgarh government service," he added.

It's worth noting that Saurabh Sharma is currently in jail in relation to a corruption case registered against him. It is one of serious cases in the state which was also addressed in the ongoing state assembly session.

Congress legislators are continuously raising the issue in the assembly and demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter. They also questioned Sharma's appointment following which, the state transport minister responded and instructed to register the case.

"Saurabh Sharma was given a compassionate appointment. Sharma submitted a fake affidavit during the compassionate appointment and instructions were given to register a case in that matter," minister Uday Pratap Singh said in the state assembly on Thursday (March 20). (ANI)

