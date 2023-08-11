Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): A special CBI court in Bhopal on Friday sentenced three accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each and acquitted one in a Vyapam case (now Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)).

Special CBI court Judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodiya convicted the three accused Radha Mohan Sharma, Manish Sharma and Ravi Sharma under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 read with section 120B and relevant section of Madhya Pradesh Recognised Education (MPRE) act.

CBI Public Prosecutor Sushil Kumar Pandey said, “Vyapam (Now MPESB) had conducted Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2013-II in 2013. During that time, examinees Krishna Kant Sharma and Radha Mohan Sharma made solvers Manish Sharma and Ravi Sharma sit in the examination in their respective place to take the examination. As a result of which the examinees Krishna Kant Sharma and Radha Mohan Sharma passed the said examination.”

Krishan Kant Sharma had talked to mediator Adesh Sharma to take the exam by someone else in his place and after that solver Manish Sharma took the exam in place of Krishnakant. On the other hand, examinee Radha Mohan Sharma had directly contacted the solver Ravi Sharma, the prosecutor added.

Prosecutor Pandey further said, “During the trial of the case, the court found both the examinees and both the solvers guilty. Since one of the examinees, Krishnakant Sharma was not present in the court, Judge Sisodiya sentenced three accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment under IPC sections 419, 420, 467, 468, and 471 read with 120 B and relevant section of Madhya Pradesh Recognised Education (MPRE) act for forgery of documents of valuable security, dishonestly using forged documents as genuine, cheating and criminal conspiracy,”

He added that the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each against the convicts and along with this, issued an arrest warrant against the convict Krishnakant Sharma as he was not present before the court during the verdict on Friday.

Besides, the court acquitted mediator Adesh Sharma due to lack of evidence, the public prosecutor said. (ANI)

