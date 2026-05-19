India News | MP: CBN Seizes 455 Grams of Opium Hidden as Candy in Parcel Bound for Canada at Post Office in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): A team of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Mandsaur, seized 455 grams of opium concealed inside candy wrappers from a parcel that was being sent to Ontario, Canada, through the Mandsaur post office in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The action was carried out after the CBN received information from the post office about a suspicious parcel containing narcotic substances being booked for Canada from the Mandsaur post office. Acting on the tip-off, a team from the CBN Mandsaur Cell was immediately dispatched to the post office and upon searching the parcel, the contraband was seized.

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"On 18.05.2026, upon specific information that a person is trying to book a suspected parcel from Mandsaur to Ontario, Canada at Post office, Mandsaur which was suspected to contain narcotics drug, a team of officers of CBN Mandsaur Cell was formed and dispatched to Post office Mandsaur. Before reaching the Post office, the suspected person fled away from the spot and left the parcel in the Post office," a statement from CBN.

The statement further read, "Upon searching the contents of the said parcel, two candy boxes containing the candy named 'Love Pan' were found. All the wrappers of the candy were opened, and it was found containing approx 25 opium pouches rolled in the form of candy inside the wrapper, weighing 455 grams of opium, and the rest of the wrappers were found to contain candy. Subsequently, the contraband was seized under relevant sections of the NDPS Act."

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Further investigation into the matter is in process, it added.

On the other hand, postal officials said that the incident took place around 4 pm on Monday when a person arrived at the post office to book an international parcel weighing nearly 2 kilograms. As part of the routine verification process for international consignments, postal staff questioned him about the contents of the parcel and asked him to complete the required documentation. During which, he became nervous, left the parcel at the counter and ran away.

"Around 4 pm, a man came to book a parcel for Canada. When I asked him what was inside the parcel, he became nervous and started saying that it contained chocolate items. When I questioned him further, he left the parcel at the counter and ran away without completing the booking formalities. After that, I suspected that the parcel might contain some suspicious material, so we informed the Narcotics Bureau. During the investigation, some suspicious items were recovered from the parcel."

Postal Assistant Mehra added that the parcel weighed around 2 kilograms and was being booked for Canada. The sender's address mentioned on the parcel was from Neemuch.

On the other hand, Mandsaur Post officer, Postmaster, Jyoti Chaprot, said that they usually verify the contents of international parcels and also ask customers to fill out the required forms. During which the person appeared nervous and later fled away without booking, leaving the parcel at the counter.

"A person had come to book a parcel. Since it was an international shipment, we usually verify the contents of such parcels and also ask customers to fill out the required forms. After prolonged questioning, the person appeared nervous, and when further questions were asked, he left the parcel at the counter and fled without booking it. As the situation appeared suspicious, the Narcotics Department was informed. Their team arrived at the spot, opened the parcel, carried out a detailed inspection, and recovered some suspicious material. After preparing a report, they took the parcel with them," the postmaster said. (ANI)

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