Bhopal, Feb 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a jibe at the state Congress IT cell for describing MP Congress president Kamal Nath as an "Avashyam-bhavi" chief minister (someone who is sure to become the next CM).

Also Read | Global Investors Summit 2023: Development of Uttar Pradesh Necessary To Make India a Five Trillion Dollar Economy, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

Statements like these only expose the mess in the Congress, he added.

Also Read | Northeast Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Chief JP Nadda To Release Election Manifestos for Meghalaya and Nagaland Next Week.

“Kamal Nath is saying he will not contest the (assembly) polls. But his IT cell immediately swung into action and issued a denial, and said he is Avashyambavi CM," Chouhan told reporters.

"It appears that there is nothing in the Congress apart from him. What is an Avashyambhavi chief minister?” Chouhan said.

“I have seen former chief minister, current chief minister....at the most one can be described as `Bhavi' (future) chief minister but that too sounds hypothetical,” the BJP leader said.

Referring to infighting within the Congress, Chouhan said the use of epithets such as Bhavi, Avashyambhavi "only reflects the mess in the party."

Nath, meanwhile, issued a clarification about his statement while talking to reporters in Pohri town of Shivpuri district.

“During an interaction with journalists, the issue of local candidates was discussed, and I told them that I am also facing this problem for a long time as I do not belong to the Chhindwara assembly segment. My house is in Saunsar constituency of Chhindwara district, and people of Saunsar always ask me that why I am not contesting from there," the former CM said.

“I told them that I am always recognized as being from Chhindwara (which was his Lok Sabha seat for long) and very few people know about Saunsar. So, I will decide from where I should contest, Saunsar or Chhindwara (in the next election). My statement was in this context," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)