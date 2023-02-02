Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] February 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the officials to stop the vicious cycle of religious conversion in the state. He has instructed them to take strict action against those who are found guilty.

CM Chouhan directed the official during the concluding day of a two-day collector-commissioner conference being held at state secretariat in Bhopal on Wednesday.

He also said, "At some places, people marry tribal daughters only so that they can grab tribal land. There is a need to keep a close eye on it. Besides, those who sell drugs and illicit liquor should be punished. We have to end the illegal trade of drugs. The campaign launched for de-addiction has given good results and we have to make it continue."

"Usury is such a matter in which people's lives are made miserable. We have also made a law for this, it should be monitored. Cyber crime is an emerging challenge, we should launch a campaign against it. Our people (officials) should be technically proficient. Technology can reduce the distance between us and the public. We have also taken action against PFI, such organisations keep working to weaken the country. We have to keep an eye on them," Chouhan said.

"Madhya Pradesh is an island of peace. There is not any big mafia here and do not let any dacoits flourish here. I congratulate the team fighting against Naxalism. Six Naxalites, who had a reward of Rs 1.14 crore on their head, have been finished. Only a few Naxalites are left in the Chhattisgarh border. This is the result of our commitment. This fight will continue against it," the chief minister said.

He added that many good actions were also taken last year. Those who committed crime against women were sentenced to death and awarded life imprisonment. Respect for women is our topmost priority.

"Many VIPs came to our Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan, there were three Presidents, ministers from many countries who visited here. I would congratulate the Indore administration for making better arrangements as a result of which the credibility of Madhya Pradesh has been built. People from many countries will also come to the G-20 meeting. They will go around the world and talk about India. Their security and other things have to be done in such a way that they praise India," Chouhan added.

Throwing light on the difficulties of the officials, he said, "The constable is as important as the SP for me. Things don't run like a machine, everyone has emotions. The right team is the one whose members feel that he is not alone, he is part of a family. If I have the right to make you (official) work, then it is also my duty to take care of you."

"People have a lot of expectations from us. We are doing very well at many places, but there is a need for improvement at some places. Whenever there is a crisis, our administration set an example. Overall I am very satisfied. As the time passes, new challenges come, so we keep updating our system accordingly," Chouhan added. (ANI)

