Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a collector-commissioner conference held at the state secretariat in Bhopal on Tuesday. Chouhan reviewed the works and schemes of the state department-wise while directed them to prepare a roadmap and align with a vision for the betterment of 8.5 crore citizens of the state.

Addressing the conference, CM Chouhan praised the efficiency of the police officers. He said, "We have the fortune of changing the lives of the people. You (officers) are the representatives of the government. I feel very happy after seeing the good work. You are not ordinary, you are the most important officials of Madhya Pradesh. We all are working to change the lives of people."

Also Read | Quad Senior Cyber Group Met in New Delhi on 30-31 January 2023 to Discuss the Collective … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

"It is a Madhya Pradesh team, which is determined every moment for the progress of the state. We have to engage in the service of the people with more zeal and courage. We have many achievements. Our growth rate is 19.76 per cent. Road and irrigation work worth thousands of crores are going on in the state," the Chief Minister said.

He added that good governance means that the benefits of facilities should be available on time without any hassle. CM Chouhan also praised work done by a few district collectors during the conference.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2023: Cryptocurrencies Do Not Pass Test of Being a Financial Asset.

He said, "Barwani Collector's initiative for leprosy patients in the district is commendable. All our officers are doing innovation in the districts, which is admirable. The implementation of land rights schemes in Singrauli district and Tikamgarh districts is also praiseworthy. I am proudly saying that we have changed Madhya Pradesh."

"We have to prepare a roadmap and align with a vision and mission more quickly. We have to work for the betterment of 8.5 crore citizens of the state by utilizing each and every minute. I have to give my best in the interest of the people and for the progress of the state. Our aim is to bring change in the lives of the poor people. It is our duty to bring prosperity in the lives of the citizens of the state," CM Chouhan added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)