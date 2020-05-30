India News | MP CM Extends Lockdown Till June 15

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that the coronavirus lockdown will be extended till June 15.

"We will be extending the lockdown till June 15 to fight COVID-19," Chouhan said in a self-made video in one of his social media accounts.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

According to the new guidelines, for phased re-opening of areas outside the containment zones under which "all activities that were prohibited earlier, will be opened up in areas outside Containment Zones in a phased manner, with the stipulation of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), to be prescribed by the Health Ministry." (ANI)

