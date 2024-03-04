Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with state cabinet minister on Monday left for Ayodhya Ram Mandir to have darshan of Lord Ram.

CM Yadav told ANI, "We are fortunate to be able to visit Ayodhya... It was our heartfelt wish to be able to visit Ayodhya with the entire cabinet. We finished our agenda for today after which we proceeded to Ayodhya. After having darshan, we all will return to the state."

Also Read | Germany: Union Calls Another Lufthansa Ground Staff Strike.

He further said that the state government wished to build a rest house for the accommodation of devotees from the state travelling there if Uttar Pardesh government provide space.

"Our Madhya Pradesh has an old connection with Lord Ram...Our cabinet ministers will take the blessings of Lord Ram and work for the development of the state..." the CM stated.

Also Read | Central Government To Launch Global Standard 'Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre' Soon: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"We have wished that if the Uttar Pradesh government allot us land there then we will build a Dharamshala there for the accommodation of devotees who travel from Madhya Pradesh. We also want to make a Ghat named after Vikramaditya there. Along with this, I am also giving an assurance, if the UP government or any other state government wants to build a dharamshala, ghat or wants to do public utility work here at any religious spot in Madhya Pradesh then, we will provide space for it," CM Yadav added.

Earlier, while addressing the cabinet meeting held at Mantralaya, the chief minister said that it was a special day for them as they got an opportunity to go to Ayodhya.

"Today is a special day for us. It is a good fortune of all of us that after a wait of 500 years, the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Shri Ram was completed on January 22 and today we are getting an opportunity to go to Ayodhya Dham and have darshan of Lord Ram Lalla in the grand temple," the CM said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)