Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated his 60th birthday with people suffering from leprosy at Mahatma Gandhi Leprosy Ashram in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

CM Yadav also served food to the people at Ashram, offered presents to them and sought their blessings on the occasion. He further stressed that his goal is to bring leprosy patients into the mainstream of the society.

"Our aim is to connect leprosy patients with the mainstream of society. Today, I am feeling extremely satisfied after celebrating my birthday among the brothers and sisters suffering from leprosy at Mahatma Gandhi Leprosy Ashram, Bhopal as a family member and serving food to them. It is not in our control whether we get the disease or not, but how we live our life is in our hands," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

He further highlighted, "Seeing the enthusiasm, courage and zeal of the brothers and sisters here today, a new perspective towards life has emerged. We are working on a mission mode to connect leprosy patients with the mainstream of society and eradicate this disease from its roots. Every person in the state should be happy, safe and capable; this is our aim."

Earlier in the morning, the Chief Minister also performed Gau Seva and prayed for the welfare of the state.

"What could be more auspicious than starting my birthday with serving Gau Mata and seeking her blessings? On the occasion of my birthday today, I served the divine Gau Mata at the Gaushala located at CM residence and prayed for the welfare of the people of the state. With the blessings of Gau Mata, I wish that all the resolutions for a developed Madhya Pradesh are fulfilled," CM Yadav posted on X.

Additionally, CM Yadav received wishes from various leaders across the nation, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former MP CM and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the occasion of his birthday. (ANI)

