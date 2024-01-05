Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the annual trade fair held in Gwalior district, known as the Madhav Rao Scindia Gwalior Mela.

The Gwalior trade fair which is also known as Madhav Rao Scindia Gwalior Mela has a long history and it has completed 109 years this year. It is said to be the biggest trade fair in the state.

Celebrating its 109th year, the fair is considered the largest in the state, featuring numerous well-known brand shops, food areas, and the sale of various items such as clothing, electronics, bikes, and cars.

The fair, lasting around 45-50 days, also includes cultural events, music nights, and programs like Kavi Sammelan and Mushairas.

This is the only fair in Gwalior Chambal region in which 50% exemption in road tax is provided by the Madhya Pradesh government on vehicle purchase. Last year also, vehicles worth crores of rupees were sold at this trade fair.

After inaugurating the fair, CM Yadav told reporters, "Certainly this fair is our ancient culture and we will make every effort to ensure that the fair, which started 109 years ago, progresses further and reaches international level in the future."

Union Minister Jotiraditya Scindia, Speaker of the MP assembly Narendra Singh Tomar and others were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

