Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday inaugurated a tent city for guests participating in the upcoming "Invest MP Global Investors Summit" (GIS)- 2025 scheduled to be held on February 24 and 25 in Bhopal.

Chief Minister Yadav also took stock of the arrangements made for the guests at the luxury tent city on the occasion. The tent city has been constructed near Kaliyasot Dam in the state capital Bhopal and special arrangements have been made to accommodate guests from across the country and abroad.

Over 100 state-of-the-art luxury tents have been prepared, offering the comfort and amenities like a five-star hotel, situated amidst the natural beauty of Bhopal. These tents are designed to provide a lavish stay while showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh and the culinary offerings have been given special attention.

Traditional dishes from various regions of the state have been included in the menu. Additionally, special arrangements have been made to cater to international guests, with continental, Chinese, and Mediterranean cuisines. A team of world-renowned chefs is dedicated to preparing these sumptuous meals.

Earlier CM Mohan Yadav stated that GIS is a historic opportunity to establish Madhya Pradesh's cultural and industrial potential on the global stage. The summit's venue, "Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya", is a vivid example of India's rich cultural heritage and tribal traditions. When industrialists, policymakers, and investors from across the globe participate in the event, they will not only witness Madhya Pradesh's industrial prospects but also experience its cultural essence.

He highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is a state where development opportunities and traditional heritage flourish side by side. Hosting the GIS in Bhopal for the first time proves that Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a new hub for investors.

The GIS venue, Manav Sangrahalaya, serves as a living example of how the state is preserving its cultural roots while advancing towards industrial progress. This is more than just a museum--it is a dynamic platform where tribal communities present their traditions, showcase aspects of their lives, and preserve their histories.

With authentic huts, traditional crafts, and lifestyles from over 35 tribal communities, this museum has earned global recognition.

The Chief Minister added that Madhya Pradesh presents a new model by linking its cultural heritage with global investment.

During the summit, investors will gain insights not only into the state's industrial policies and infrastructure development but also see how Madhya Pradesh is connecting its traditional wealth with economic opportunities. Global investors are now prioritising not just industries but also cultural tourism and handicrafts for their investments in the state.

Organizing the Global Investors Summit at such a unique venue as Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya signifies that Madhya Pradesh is not only a centre for industries and commerce but also a global attraction for cultural innovation and tourism.

This event will introduce investors to new business opportunities and allow them to experience the state's rich cultural and historical traditions.

CM further emphasised that as investors participate in the summit within the ambience of Manav Sangrahalaya, they will see how the state has kept its historical heritage alive and integrated it with modern development.

This approach makes Madhya Pradesh stand out from other states, where investment is not limited to economic activities but also serves as a medium for cultural renaissance and sustainable development. (ANI)

