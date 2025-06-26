Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that he had instructed officials and the state minister to rectify the objection raised against a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) having around 90 degrees sharp turn design in Bhopal and take action against those responsible for mistake.

"Recently, it was brought to my notice about the issue of a bridge (ROB) being built with an almost 90-degree sharp turn. I said that it was being constructed from 2022 and is yet to be inaugurated. The bridge is under construction. In such a situation, I have asked officials and the minister to consider the objection raised, rectify the curve to avoid any accidents and also take action against those who make the mistake," CM Yadav told reporters.

He further said, "We hope to be more vigilant in the matter of construction and pay more attention to such constructions and arrangements in the state."

The railway over bridge constructed nearly after a decade-long wait in Aishbagh locality in the state capital Bhopal hit the headlines and sparked a controversy due to its design having a 90-degree sharp turn.

The Opposition Congress party raised questions on the design of the overbridge, saying the government should wake up before it becomes a ground of death. The bridge design is such that vehicles will have to take almost 90-degree turns, resulting in the bridge being seen as an accident point.

The Railway Overbridge is about 648 meters long and 8 meters wide. It has been built at a cost of Rs 18 crore. Nonetheless, earlier state PWD (Public Works Department) minister Rakesh Singh said it was a five-year-old project and its design was already prepared, though it was inspected by NHAI (National Highways Authority of India), and further action would be initiated based on the report.

The Chief Minister also spoke about his visit to Jabalpur district to participate in a program centred on natural farming.

"I am going to Jabalpur, where the Gujarat governor has arrived, and we will participate in a program on natural farming. We would hope that Madhya Pradesh has the biggest contribution to natural farming in the country. When our agricultural growth rate is going very well, it is our responsibility to increase the stake of natural farming in the agricultural growth rate. We are constantly working on the farmer-based system to boost the economic condition and strengthen our farmers.

Additionally, the CM spoke about the upcoming RISE-2025 (Regional Industry, Skill and Employment) conclave scheduled to be held in Ratlam district on Friday and emphasised the state government's efforts in industrial growth, attracting investment and employment generation.

"Tomorrow is MSME Day, so we are going to hold a program for investment and MSME in Ratlam. We are hoping that the state government will move forward in all sectors and provide all kinds of employment opportunities," he added. (ANI)

