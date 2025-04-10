Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India] April 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers to the Narmada river, worshipped at Jagirdar Temple (Bilvamriteshwar Mahadev Temple) in Dhar district on Thursday, and prayed for the welfare of the people of the state.

The temple is situated on a small island (bent) in the Narmada River in Dharampuri, Dhar district.

"Today, I got an opportunity to offer prayers to Maa Narmada and worship Lord Mahadev at the Jagirdar Temple in the Dhar district. I pray that the blessings of Maa Narmada always remain with all of us, and with the grace of Mahadev, everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity, and peace," CM Yadav stated in a post on X.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that during his visit to the Dhar, he was thrilled to see the historical and archaeological heritage of Mandu, an ancient fort city in the district.

"During my visit to Dhar this morning, I was delighted to see the historical and archaeological splendor of Mandu. This glorious past is an important part of our rich culture. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is constantly working to keep the ancient heritage of the heartland intact," the CM said in another post.

Additionally, the CM also visited the historic tree of "Khurasani Imli" (Khorasani Tamarind) located on the premises of the Khurasani Kothi in Mandu on Thursday and stressed that the huge tree is a living symbol of the state's ancient heritage.

CM Yadav arrived here to participate in an inauguration and foundation stone-laying program of various national highway projects for the state, which was held at Badnawar town in the district. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari graced the event. (ANI)

