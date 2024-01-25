Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered to remove a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) posted in Singrauli district with immediate effect who made a woman tie his shoelaces.

CM Yadav has also said that the respect of women is paramount in his government.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister office posted on X, "An incident wherein a SDM made a woman tie his shoelace in Chitrangi, Singrauli district has come to light, which is extremely condemnable. I have given instructions to remove the SDM from post with immediate effect. Women's respect is paramount in our government."

Notably, a picture of Chitrangi SDM Asvanram Chiravan surfaced on social media in which a woman was seen tying his shoelace following which the chief minister took action against him.

Nonetheless, Chitrangi SDM Asvanram Chiravan has given clarification over the incident that he suffered injuries a few days back and had problem in bending so one of his staff members helped him in tying shoelace.

"I suffered knee injuries on December 30 last year and since then I have been suffering a lot of problems while walking and sitting and my staff used to help me. On the day of Pran Pratishtha, January 22, a religious program was going on at Hanuman temple in Chitrangi. During this, I took off my shoes with the help of my leg and after the program I wore the shoes but my lace was not tied," Chiravan said.

"I could not bend and was unable to tie the shoelace. Meanwhile, one of my staff members, Nirmala Devi, appeared there and helped me to tie lace. I did not order her to do so," he added. (ANI)

