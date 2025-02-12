Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to Guru Ravidas on his jayanti on Wednesday and remembered his life lessons against social evil practice inequality, untouchability and superstitions.

He also emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is developing the nation as an ideal country in front of the world on the basis of the philosophy of Guru Ravidas and the Madhya Pradesh government is also moving forward in this direction.

"Guru Ravidas inspired everyone to live the values of their life by giving the message of devotion. Ravidas ji's life has been unique against social inequality, untouchability and against superstition... I pay my tribute to him on his birth anniversary. On the basis of his philosophy, PM Modi is developing the country as an ideal country in front of the world. The Madhya Pradesh government is also moving forward in this direction. Therefore, we are building a big Ravidas Dham in Sagar district," CM Yadav said.

"Similarly, we are developing the places where there are footprints of Guru Ravidas in the state, as pilgrimage sites. Additionally, there is a need to bring his feelings among everyone, so we have included his thoughts in the school curriculum," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking about the upcoming Invest MP Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held later this month, CM Yadav said that he will hold a meeting with the ambassadors from various countries in New Delhi on Wednesday and will discuss about making the summit successful.

"Gradually the time of the Global Investor Summit is coming closer. Today, I will hold a meeting with ambassadors of various countries in New Delhi and talk about how to make our GIS successful...I hope with the success of today's meeting, our upcoming two-day GIS on February 24-25 will be successful. We are working on the basis of this spirit that the lives of women, youth, farmers, and the poor should improve. New opportunities should come for agriculture as well as industries..," CM said.

Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit will take place in Bhopal on February 24 and 25. The two-day program is being organised aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of the state, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations. (ANI)

