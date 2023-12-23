Bhopal, December 23: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday chaired a meeting with the officials to review the ongoing preparations for the 'Benefit Distribution to Hukumchand Mill workers' programme in Indore. "Today, in a meeting with officials in the Ministry, reviewed the ongoing preparations for the 'Benefit Distribution to Hukumchand Mill workers' program to be organized in Indore on 25th December and gave necessary guidelines," CM Yadav posted on X.

The state government on Tuesday approved Rs 464 crore for workers and families of the Hukumchand Mill, one of the largest mills in Indore which was shut down in 1991. The CM, along with his deputies, also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on Friday and held discussions on various schemes related to the state.

"Today, I met PM Modi in New Delhi and received guidance about various schemes related to the development, progress and public interest of Madhya Pradesh. Deputy Chief Ministers of the state (Rajendra) Shukla and (Jagdish) Devda, were also present on the occasion," CM Yadav posted on X earlier. Yadav also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the national capital.

During the meeting, he had a detailed discussion with Shah about various public welfare schemes and development works related to the state. Last week, after taking oath as CM, Yadav held a meeting of all the Collectors and Superintendents of Police of Ujjain division over the law and order situation in the area.

Chief Minister Yadav said that the pending promotion orders in the police administration should be issued immediately. Further, during the meeting, the chief minister instructed all the officials to take strict action against adulteration. He also instructed officials to take cognizance of incidents of extortion and take immediate action.

