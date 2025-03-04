Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced that his government would build the main entry gates in the state capital Bhopal and name them after great rulers such as Raja Bhoj and Samrat Vikramaditya.

CM Yadav further emphasised that the move would bring the glorious history of Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh back to the era which made the state and the country proud.

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said, "Our brave rulers have been the identity of our state. Samrat Vikramaditya ruled 2100 years ago and set ideals of justice, bravery, knowledge, charity, patience and valour. 1000 years after him, Raja Bhoj was also an unprecedented ruler and with whom Bhopal has a special identity. His many creations including Bhopal's Bada Talab (Upper Lake) make history alive even today."

"Our government has decided that there is a need to bring forward the glorious history of our state capital. Therefore, we will build the main entry gates of our capital city after such great rulers like Raja Bhoj, Vikramaditya. This will bring the glorious history of Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh back to the era which made the state and the country proud," CM added.

Earlier on Monday, CM Yadav inaugurated the 42nd National Senior Rowing Championship by releasing balloons into the sky at the State Water Sports Academy, located at Boat Club, Upper Lake, Bhopal.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has performed remarkably in international sporting events, including the Olympics and the Asian Games. Athletes from Madhya Pradesh and across the country have set new records on the global stage. Sports play a vital role in developing leadership skills and multiple talents among the youth. The state government is fully committed to promoting skill development and sports among young people," the CM said while addressing the occasion.

The five-day national competition organized by the Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Department, will run until March 7. Over 450 male and female athletes from 27 teams, including participants from 23 states, the Indian Army, Navy, and All India Police Services, are competing in 14 events. (ANI)

