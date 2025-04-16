Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer the funds to beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, Social Security Pension Scheme, and Cylinder Refilling Scheme to their respective bank accounts on Wednesday.

CM Yadav is scheduled to hold a program at Tikarwara village in Mandla district on Wednesday for the purpose. During the programme, Chief Minister Yadav will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development works. Additionally, he will participate in the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah-Nikah (mass wedding) ceremony.

According to an official release, CM Yadav will transfer Rs 1,552.38 crores as the April instalment to the bank accounts of 1.27 crores Ladli Behna beneficiaries. It will be the 23rd instalment under the scheme, under which each beneficiary receives Rs 1,250 per month.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister will also transfer Rs 340 crores to the accounts of 56.68 lakh social security pension beneficiaries and will disburse Rs 57 crores to over 25 lakh women for cylinder refilling with a single click.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Yadav interacted with representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh at Samatva Bhavan (CM Residence) and announced that Farmers' Fairs (Kisan Melas) will be organised in all divisions of the state this year.

These fairs will provide farmers with information on various techniques and recent research related to agriculture, food processing, horticulture, and animal husbandry. Guidance will also be offered on modern agricultural technologies, and exhibitions of advanced farming equipment will be arranged, the CM said.

The first division-level fair is scheduled to be held in Mandsaur on May 3. Following these divisional fairs, a grand state-level Kisan Mela will be organised in October, stated an official release.

CM Yadav emphasised that the government aims to turn the state's Aannadatas (farmers) into Urjadatas (energy providers). Under this vision, 10 lakh solar-powered pumps will be provided within a year as part of a statewide campaign. Farmers will be able to install solar pumps ranging from 1 to 10 horsepower by making a deposit and will receive timely connections. Farmers in the state will generate their own electricity. The Chief Minister has directed to give priority to tribal communities residing in remote hamlets (Mazras and Tolas) in this initiative.

The Additional Chief Secretary for New and Renewable Energy, Manu Srivastava, informed that nearly 17,000 applications have been received for solar pump installation in just the past three days. (ANI)

