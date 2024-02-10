Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday transferred a total of Rs 1,576 crore to 1.29 crore beneficiaries of Ladli Bahna Yojana with a single click in a state-level programme held in Mandla district.

CM Yadav also transferred an amount of Rs 340 crore to 56.61 lakh beneficiaries availing social security pension and also performed bhoomi pujan and dedicated various development works worth Rs 134 crore on the occasion.

Also Read | Budget Session 2024: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die As Session Concludes Today.

Addressing the occasion, the CM said, "Today is Ladli Bahna day. The life of every Bahna has been made easier with the monthly financial assistance being provided to them. Governance is for the betterment of all. Today, while the Ladli Bahnas received their financial assistance amount, pension beneficiaries are also getting benefits. An amount of Rs 450 a beneficiary gas cylinder has been given to the Bahnas in the state. A total subsidy of Rs 118 crore has been given to the Bahnas."

Talking about the development of Mandla district, he further said that no stone would be left unturned in the development of Mandla region and Ayurveda college would be started in the district.

Also Read | 'Gur Ko Gobar Karna Congress Ki Mastery Hai': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Slams UPA Government Decisions During White Paper Discussion.

"No stone will be left unturned in the development of the Mandla region. Ayurveda college will be started in tribal dominated Mandla. Along with the medical college of allopathy, the district should also get the benefit of Ayurveda system of medicine. The importance of Ayurveda was evident during the time of Covid, when Ayurvedic kadha saved people from the pandemic. Very soon an Excellence College will also be started in Mandla and students will benefit from the upcoming session," CM Yadav said.

Madhya Pradesh is the land of brave women. Rani Durgavati laid down her life for the country's honour and dignity. Similarly, Rani Avanti Bai also sacrificed her life for the nation. An initiative has been taken through the new education policy to make the students of schools and colleges aware of the sacrifices of such brave women, he added.

CM Yadav also said, "Shree Anna (Millet grains) is produced in this area. To benefit its producers, the state government decided to give an additional incentive of Rs 10 a kg (Rs 1,000 per quintal) to the farmers. There is a need to encourage the production of Kodo-Kutki. The decisions were taken in the Council of Ministers meeting in Jabalpur to give priority to tribal dominated areas and to honour brave women like Rani Durgavati." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)