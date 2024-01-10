Bhopal, January 10: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday transferred Rs 1576.61 crore to the bank accounts of 1.29 crore beneficiaries of Ladli Bahna Yojana. CM transferred the money with a single click at a state level programme held at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Center in the state capital Bhopal. He also urged the beneficiaries to utilise the amount for the well-being of their respective families on the occasion.

Yadav said, "Women have always been given high respect in India's cultural traditions. No country in the world has the status of a Mother. On behalf of the people of the State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves profound respect for initiatives ensuring women empowerment. PM Modi has taken historic steps for socio-economic empowerment of women. The schemes guided by the Prime Minister aim at improving the quality of life of people." Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: CM Mohan Yadav Keeps Home, Assigns Finance to Jagdish Devda, Public Health Department to Rajendra Shukla; Check Full List Here.

The CM further said that Makar Sankranti festival would be observed from January 10 to January 15 focussing on women empowerment and youth power. He also transferred pension and financial assistance worth Rs 341 crore to over 56 lakh beneficiaries on the occasion.

"PM Modi has emphasised on the upliftment of women, farmers, youth and the poor. The state government is committed to the upliftment and empowerment of them. Various schemes being implemented have paved the way for a happy and healthy life of the countrymen. Neighbouring countries are also admiring PM Modi's vision," he added. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Invites Home Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate Cyber Tehsil System on January 1.

India's culture gives an opportunity to understand various aspects of humanity. All festivals, celebrations reflect enthusiasm. The celebration of festivals proves deep association with nature and Makar Sankranti is also one of those festivals, the CM further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)