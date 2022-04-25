Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department and instructed them on the smooth supply of drinking water in the summer season.

"In the coming summer season, instructions have been given regarding the smooth supply of drinking water and water in the state," the official release from the office of the Chief Minister stated on Sunday.

Also Read | Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India; First Sale on May 3, 2022.

In the meeting, concerned officials including Personal Secretary to CM, Manish Rastogi, PHE official Malay Srivastava, MD of Jal Nigam Department Tejashwi Nayak, Commissioner of Police, Bhopal Gulshan Bamra and others were present.

"There is a need to improve the drinking water situation at the grassroots. All of us should ensure a regular water supply. It is worrisome to know that supply of water is disturbed due to voltage problems. Provide water in coordination with the Electricity department," said the Chief Minister said in the meeting.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak in Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai To Hold High-Level Meeting.

The Chief Minister urged officials to take care of the people of the state in this regard and ensure proper implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)