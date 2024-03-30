Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Rang Panchami on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, CM Yadav said, "Let this festival of colours unlock good tidings for all and fill all lives with happiness. I extend my greetings to one and all on behalf of our government."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajnath Singh To Lead BJP's Election Manifesto Committee for General Polls.

The decade-old tradition of Rangpanchami Ger was organised in Indore district on Saturday morning, with CM Yadav presiding over the celebrations, the district collector said.

The Rang Panchami festival is celebrated on the fifth day after Holi, with people smearing each other with gulaal and colours. On this day, a huge crowd of revellers gather in Rajwada and surrounding areas in the city, dousing each other in the colours of celebration.

Also Read | BJP Hatching Plan To Remove Slums From Mumbai, Relocate Its Residents to Salt Pan Lands, Says Aaditya Thackeray (Watch Video).

Gulaal and colours are also sprayed on revellers from vehicles as the festival is celebrated with characteristic fervour and pomp.

Ahead of Rangpanchami, the district administration took over the preparations and security arrangements in the city on Friday afternoon.

Sharing the preparatory arrangements for the festival, District Collector Ashish Singh said on Friday, "The preparations to celebrate Rangpanchami Ger, a traditional event in the city for 75 years, are underway. Efforts are also being made to add this event to UNESCO's heritage list. We are planning to have a UNESCO team visit us during the festival in Indore next year."

The collector added that all necessary security arrangements have been made for the event, adding that CCTV cameras have been installed while fire tenders, ambulances, and medical staff will also be on standby at the site of the celebration.

"This time, we have made arrangements for as many as 120 people, who live nearby, to witness and take part in the Rangpanchami Ger celebrations. We will book their presence through an app and enable them to join in the celebrations along with their family members. We recorded a full booking this morning. This is part of a pilot project. We are planning the celebrations on an even larger scale next year," he added.

The collector also warned of strict action against those who create ruckus during the ger, adding that those bringing weapons would be booked under the NSA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)