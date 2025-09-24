Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025' in Bhopal. The event is being held under 'Seva Pakhwada'.

The CM formally launched the Mohatsav by releasing tricolour balloons at the Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School.

Addressing the occasion, the CM said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new revolution has emerged in Indian sports, stressing that Indian athletes and soldiers have consistently brought honour to the country and to Madhya Pradesh.

Highlighting the scale of the festival, he informed that more than 71,000 players have registered for the games from the Bhopal-Sehore region for around 24 sports categories.

The CM emphasised the importance of nutritious food for students and encouraged them to include adequate amounts of milk, curd, and butter in their diets. He mentioned that sports have had a special place in the ancient Sanatan culture. The Parliamentary Sports Festival is organized to cultivate sportsmanship among the public and to expand sports activities in every ward and village. The goal is to produce an athlete from every home and a champion from every village.

He further shared that sports activities are being actively promoted across all towns and panchayats of the state, leading to Madhya Pradesh athletes winning medals at both national and international competitions. The government provides comprehensive support to athletes and their coaches, including promotions, salary provisions for coaches, and opportunities for sports teachers to advance to positions such as university vice-chancellors.

He lauded the remarkable performances of athletes in martial arts disciplines, including Mallakhamb, Judo, Wrestling and Taekwondo, as well as the achievements of Scout and Guide teams and band groups. He also extended greetings for the Navratri festival and Dussehra to all students and attendees.

Additionally, Member of Parliament (Loksabha) from Bhopal, Alok Sharma stated that more than 71,000 players from the Bhopal-Sehore parliamentary area have registered for over 24 sports in the Parliamentary Sports Festival. These competitions will be held at the panchayat and urban local body levels. The young sports festival initiated by Prime Minister Modi has inspired youth across the nation to embrace fitness. (ANI)

