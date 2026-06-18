India News | MP CM Yadav Offers Prayers at Veergarhi Hanuman Temple in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday offered prayers at Veergarhi Hanuman Temple located in Indore district, sought blessings and wished for the well-being of everyone.

During his visit to the temple, CM Yadav also visited and inspected the ancient bawdi located there and called upon all citizens to participate in the campaign for the conservation and rejuvenation of water sources.

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"It feels actually great to come here at Veergarhi Hanuman Temple. Our government is carrying out the Jal-Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan (water conservation work) every year from Gudi Padwa to 30 June."

"Work is underway on more than 2 lakh water bodies and structures. The greenery here explains that it is an amazing place... Earlier, the entire city was mainly dependent on the water bodies and now I am satisfied that we have worked on rejuvenation of water bodies. Madhya Pradesh is number one in water conservation," CM Yadav told reporters.

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Additionally, CM Yadav participated in water conservation activities in Indore under the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan, reviewing the ongoing water conservation and lake-deepening works at Limbodi Lake and took part in shramdaan (voluntary labour).

He also administered a water conservation pledge to citizens present at the site, urging them to actively contribute to the protection and rejuvenation of water sources.

"Water conservation is a collective commitment to securing our future. Today, in Indore, I visited Limbodi Lake under the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan to review the ongoing water conservation and deepening works and participated in shramdaan. On this occasion, I also administered a pledge for water conservation to the citizens present. To realize the vision of water conservation championed by PM Modi, the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan, which was launched in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, has so far completed more than 2 lakh water conservation and rejuvenation works across the state," the CM stated in a post on X.

He added that conservation and restoration work were carried out on over 10 major lakes and over 250 wells and stepwells in Indore. Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, conservation, restoration, and beautification works are currently underway at Bilawali, Limbodi, and Chhota Sirpur lakes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)