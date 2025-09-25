Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will launch the Single Window Portal for the City Gas Distribution Scheme and inaugurate the 'CM Anna Seva Jagrukta' program in Jaisinagar, Sagar district on Thursday.

According to an official release, the Madhya Pradesh government has introduced the City Gas Distribution Policy-2025 to bring transformation in the energy sector. Under the policy, piped natural gas (PNG) connections will be made available across all districts through newly installed pipelines. CNG stations for vehicles will also be established to provide clean and affordable fuel to every household. The government aims to attract investment and position Madhya Pradesh as a leading state of the Country in green energy.

The single window portal facilitates easy approvals and clearances, including No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for operating CNG stations and pipeline laying permissions (Right of Use - ROU). District Collectors are authorized to issue these permits through the portal. Applicants can apply at the district level, and NOCs will be issued within 60 days, with overall approvals granted within 77 days.

PNG will be supplied directly and seamlessly to consumers' homes via pipelines, ensuring uninterrupted gas availability for cooking and other domestic uses. This reduces the hassle of repeated cylinder booking and refilling. PNG is safer than cylinders as it is lighter than air and disperses quickly in case of leaks, lowering fire risks. It includes safety features that prevent cylinder blasts.

CNG is among the cleanest fuels available today, emitting significantly less air pollution compared to diesel and petrol. The establishment of this network will lead to major capital investments in infrastructure development and generate local employment opportunities in the district. (ANI)

