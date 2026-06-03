India News | MP CM Yadav Travels in EV to Promote Clean Energy, Fuel Conservation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav included an electric vehicle (EV) in his convoy and travelled in it from the CM residence to the State Hanger in Bhopal on Wednesday, promoting the use of clean energy and fuel conservation.

The initiative was undertaken in line with the call for energy conservation and prudent use of resources given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By opting for an electric vehicle, CM Yadav aimed to encourage the use of sustainable modes of transportation and raise awareness about reducing dependence on conventional fuels.

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"An inspiring initiative towards environmental protection and fuel conservation. In alignment with the message delivered by Prime Minister Modi regarding energy conservation and frugality, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav travelled from the Chief Minister's Residence to the State Hanger in Bhopal in an electric vehicle (EV) today, conveying a message of clean energy usage and fuel conservation," stated Chief Minister Office in a post on X.

The move comes amid growing efforts by governments across the country to promote cleaner mobility solutions as part of broader measures aimed at reducing use of fuels and addressing environmental concerns.

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Additionally, the newly inducted vehicle in the Chief Minister's convoy has been allotted a unique registration number with a special significance that aligns with the national vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

"The new vehicle included in the Chief Minister's convoy has been assigned the registration number MP-02-VB-2047. The letters "VB" stand for "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India), while "2047" symbolizes the target year for achieving the vision of a developed India," the post further added.

Notably, "Vikshit Bharat 2047" refers to the vision promoted by the BJP-led central government under Narendra Modi to transform India into a developed nation by the year 2047, which marks 100 years of India's independence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)