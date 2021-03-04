Bhopal, Mar 4 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Thursday witnessed disruption as a Congress member sought to ask question and the treasury benches objected claiming he was not in the House when his turn came.

It forced Speaker Girish Gautam to adjourn the House briefly.

Earlier, Congress MLA Arif Aqueel grilled the BJP government over illegal sand mining in Gwalior and Chambal divisions, saying it was not acting strictly in this matter.

Senior Congress legislator Govind Singh sought statistics of the action taken against sand mafia in Bhind district, while Bahujan Samaj Party's Sanjeev Singh said the big fish involved in illegal mining were being let off.

Mineral Resources Minister Brajendra Pratap Singh said tough action was being taken and over 2,300 pieces of implements including vehicles have been seized.

Dissatisfied with the reply, Congress MLAs walked out.

The Speaker then called out the name of Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary who was listed to ask a question. As he did not respond, the Speaker asked the next member to speak.

While BJP's Subedar Singh Sikarwar was asking his question, Choudhary came and requested that he be allowed to speak and ask a question related to farmers' issues.

The Speaker told Choudhary that his name was called out but he did not respond as he had walked out.

Choudhary said he was around.

Treasury benches led by Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang objected, saying the Congress member should apologize for "lying".

Video recording of the proceedings should be scanned to verify Choudhary's claim, BJP MLAs said.

Congress legislators shouted that the government was evading a question on farmers' issues.

The Speaker then asked Choudhary to raise his question but BJP MLAs started shouting, saying Choudhary does not have respect for the Speaker.

Amid the commotion, Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

