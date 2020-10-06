Bhopal, Oct 6 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday declared three more candidates for the upcoming Assembly bypolls to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, a party spokesman said.

The Congress has also replaced its nominee for Badnawar seat Abhishek Singh Tinku Bana with Kamal Patel, he said.

Also Read | Kerala Journalist in UP Police Custody: Scribes Body Moves Supreme Court Against ‘Illegal Detention’ of Siddique Kappan Near Hathras.

Earlier in the day, the party announced candidatures of Rakesh Mawai from Morena, former MLA Hemant Katare from Mehgaon and Ram Siya Bharti from Malhera, he said.

With this, the party has so far declared its candidates on 27 seats for the November 3 contest.

Also Read | Earthquake in Palghar, 3.5 Magnitude Tremors Reported in Region North of Mumbai.

According to sources, the party will soon announce a nominee from Biora seat.

The ruling BJP has so far not yet declared its candidates for any of the 28 seats.

Bypolls became necessary in view of resignations by 22 MLAs, mostly from the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp, in March this year, leading to collapse of then Kamal Nath government. They later joined the BJP with Scindia.

Later, three more legislators resigned from the Congress. Another three seats are lying vacant due to the death of sitting MLAs, bringing down the effective strength of the Assembly to 202.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)