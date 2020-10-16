Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Thursday attacked BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya during the campaign for the assembly bypolls in the state and said his own party has "thrown him to Bengal where is engaged in mumbo jumbo but Mamata Banerjee is a bigger magician than him".

He made personalised attacks against the BJP leader, saying "Kailash Vijayvargiya starts looking like Ravan as Dussehra approaches".

The remarks came a day after Vijayvargiya had taken a swipe at former chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath by referring to them as "chunnu munnu" and stating that two could barely drew people during their rallies in the assembly elections in the state.

Verma, who was campaigning for party candidate Premchand Borasi who is contesting the by-election from the Sanwer seat, took several digs at Vijayvargiya.

"Kailash Vijayvargiya starts looking like Ravan as Dussehra approaches every year. We have burnt Ravan many times and now BJP itself will burn him," he said.

"BJP has thrown Vijayvargiya to Bengal. He is engaged in mumbo jumbo there but Mamata Banerjee is a bigger magician than him," he added.

Verma, a former minister who is considered close to Kamal Nath, also accused former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia of "betrayal".

Referring to Vijayvargiya's "chunnu munnu" remarks, Verma said that both Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh were experienced leaders and the BJP leader will not know how he will be defeated.

Verma also made a vicious attack on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "He is more dangerous than coronavirus," he said.

Former Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari also attacked Chouhan accusing him "of allowing a situation to develop where the farmers got indebted over the last 15 years".

"In 15 years how did the farmers accumulate so much debt. Was Shivraj Singh Chouhan government doing anything about it?" Patwari asked.

Twenty-eight assembly seats will go for bypolls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. (ANI)

