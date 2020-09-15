Rajgarh (MP), Sep 15 (PTI) Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh Govardhanlal Dangi died at a hospital in Gurgaon on Tuesday, family sources said.

The 62-year-old legislator from Biaora had earlier tested positive for coronavirus infection, the chief medical and health officer of Rajgarh district said.

According to sources, the first-time MLA is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

The deceased legislator's last rites will be performed at his native village Morchakhedi in Rajgarh district later in the day, they said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Congress president Kamal Nath and former minister Jaivardhan Singh among others condoled Dangi's death.

