Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Indore Police registered an FIR against Karan Morwal, son of Congress MLA Murli Morwal from Badnagar in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh for forging documents in connivance with a government doctor to get anticipatory bail in a rape case, said police on Sunday.

Indore's MG Road Police has registered a case of cheating against Karan Morwal and Devendra Swamy, a government doctor in Badnagar, under sections 420, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Police have registered an FIR against (Congress MLA) Murli Morwal's son Karan under Sections 420, 120B and 34 of IPC for forging documents in connivance with a government doctor to get anticipatory bail in a rape case," said Brijendra Singh Raghuvanshi, Sub Inspector, MG Road Police Station, Indore.

Raghuvanshi further told ANI, "A woman had filed a rape case against Karan. The accused Karan, an MLA's son, had acquired a fake document of being admitted a day before the date of the incident in a government hospital in Badnagar for anticipatory bail in this case."

"Investigation revealed that Karan was with the woman at the time of the incident, whose footage was also handed over by the victim to the police and Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh," he said.

Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh had ordered an FIR in the matter by suspending Dr Devendra Swamy after investigation.

As of now, both the MLA's son and the doctor have not yet been arrested in this case, he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

