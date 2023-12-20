Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): A group of unidentified supporters of Congress have been booked for allegedly creating a ruckus at Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain during the visit of the newly appointed state chief of the party, Jitu Patwari, police said on Wednesday.

According to officials, a case under sections 294, 323, 506, and 34 of the IPC, and also under relevant sections of the MP Shri Mahakaleshwar Mandir Adhiniyam, 1982, has been registered against them at Mahakal Police station.

Notably, Patwari visited Mahakal temple on Tuesday afternoon along with party workers and supporters to offer prayers. During his visit, a group of party supporters argued with employees of the temple management committee, they said.

The unidentified party supporters allegedly tried to enter the temple from 'Nagada Dwar' and manhandled duty staff deployed there. They also abused and threatened the staff with dire consequences, as per the FIR.

Ujjain Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jayant Singh Rathore said, "Congress President Jitu Patwari visited the Mahakal temple on Tuesday to offer prayers here and he was accompanied by his party's supporters."

He said that while entering the temple, some of the party supporters misbehaved with the security staff of the temple management committee and also used abusive language.

At that moment, a commotion occurred, and the glass installed on the premises of the temple broke. Nonetheless, no one was hurt due to the breaking of the glass, ASP Rathore said.

"After that, on the complaint of the temple management committee, a case has been registered against unknown persons (Congress supporters), and further investigation into the matter is underway," the ASP added. (ANI)

