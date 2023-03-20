Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Former minister and Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma on Sunday 'threatened' to launch an agitation and will court arrest to protest against the alleged atrocities on Dalits and Tribals in the BJP-ruled state of Madhya Pradesh.

A police official on Thursday said that an 18-year-old tribal man died after police resorted to aerial firing and tear gas shells to disperse protestors in Dongargaon in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

The crowd was protesting against the death of a 22-year-old tribal woman who was found dead on Wednesday and allegedly died due to electrocution in Dongargaon village located in the Mhow locality of the district.

"The Congress leader will now agitate and court arrest for the sake of getting justice for the kin of Dalit victims. For this, leaders have been given directions in their respective districts," Sajjan Verma said.

Verma alleged that atrocities on Dalit tribals are increasing in Madhya Pradesh. "We are constantly raising issues of atrocities on Dalits. We will again raise this issue in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday..." he said.

Alleging that the law and order situation has worsened in the state, Verma hit out at the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that he did not meet the kin of the victim's families yet.

On March 16, Inspector General of Police Rakesh Gupta said, "A complaint was received from the family members that the woman died due to electrocution. Acting on the complaint, the post mortem of the woman was conducted and a case of murder was registered into the matter."

"Soon the accused was taken into custody and he was being interrogated. In the meantime, a crowd gathered at the police outpost and raised a demand to register a complaint. When they were told that the complaint was already registered and the accused was arrested, after that some miscreants among them started shouting that they would punish the accused," inspector general Gupta added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Kamal Nath also wrote on Twitter, "Murder of a tribal girl after gang-rape in Mhow area of Indore district and death of a tribal youth in police firing have proved the Jungle Raj prevailing in Madhya Pradesh. I am distressed by this heartbreaking incident and stand with the aggrieved tribal families in this hour of grief."

(ANI)

