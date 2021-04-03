Jabalpur, Apr 3 (PTI) A constable of the Madhya Pradesh Road Transport department (MPRTD) was injured when a container truck ran over his legs on Saturday, police said.

Constable Prakash Choudhary was injured when a container truck ran over his legs near Kaladehi village, some 47 km from the district headquarters, Bargi police station in-charge Shivraj Singh said.

The incident took place when the flying squad of the MPRTD's Jabalpur division was checking vehicles at a checkpoint, he said.

Road transport officer (Jabalpur) Santosh Paul said the constable is not posted in Jabalpur, so he is not a part of the division's flying squad.

Choudhary is posted in the department's Charghat office in Rewa, and he met with the accident while crossing the road to meet his batchmate, who was checking vehicles on the national highway (Jabalpur-Nagpur), he said.

The injured constable is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jabalpur, he said, adding that the container truck has been impounded and search is on for the driver who fled.

