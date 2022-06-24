Indore, Jun 24 (PTI) A policeman allegedly opened fire at a woman colleague and injured her before shooting himself dead following an argument in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday, an official said.

The incident took place at the Indore police control room near Regal Square, where inspector Hakam Singh Panwar shot an assistant sub-inspector, injuring her ear, using this service weapon, police commissioner Hari Chari Mishra said.

Panwar then shot himself in the head, the official said.

Prima facie, it appears that the two police personnel were having an affair. They had a cup of coffee in the coffee house at the control room before the altercation, and exact reason for the fight is not yet known, he said.

The injured ASI was attached to the police office dealing with paperwork, while Panwar was posted at Bhopal, he said.

The injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and she is out of danger, Mishra said.

In a video of the incident, the injured ASI is seen writhing in pain trying to stop the blood oozing from her ear.

According to eyewitnesses, the duo was seen talking to each other in the control room premises. After the incident, people gathered at the spot and senior police officers rushed to the scene.

Panwar was brought dead to the hospital and a post-mortem will be conducted, said Pramendra Thakur, superintendent of the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital.

