Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): The police constable, who was absconding with his service rifle, on Sunday surrendered at Bajrangarh Police Station in Guna district.

The constable identified as Neeraj Joshi Toni was deployed outside an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) strongroom in Guna, was absconding with arms after he alleged harassment by senior police officers of his department. Two of his videos also went viral on social media.

In the first video, Toni was seen firing in the air indiscriminately, while in the other one, he was seen accusing all the senior police officers of his department.

"Constable Neeraj Toni was deployed on duty at EVM Guard Collectorate. He went absconding with his arms on duty. An investigation has been launched into the incident. In what circumstances did he escape and what all arms he had will be given top priority in the investigation. Appropriate action will be taken after a detailed probe," Guna district additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) TS Baghel told ANI earlier.

"The videos doing the rounds on social media are not in my knowledge but that angle shall also be investigated," he added.

However, the police had claimed to have recovered the rifle. The constable has been sent to police custody by a local court. (ANI)

