Bhopal, May 30 (PTI) Bhopal police have stumbled upon a five-year-old murder case while probing an alleged killing of a 30-year-old-man, whose body was recovered two days ago, with the accused woman confessing to be behind both the crimes, officials said on Sunday.

It came to light that the woman had killed her husband five years ago as he opposed her relationship with his younger brother, whom she killed recently, police said.

Police had recovered the body of one Mohan Meena (30) from a deserted area under Kolar police station area two days ago.

Following leads, the police grilled his sister-in-law Urmila Meena (40), the accused in the case, who confessed to have killed him with the help of her two minor children and a tenant, Bhopal South Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna Thota told reporters.

However, as the woman's husband Ranjeet had been missing since the last five years, the police grew suspicious. After her sustained questioning, she admitted that she had killed him five years ago with the help of her brother-in-law Mohan, he said.

"Urmila confessed that with Mohan, whom she killed two ago, she had murdered her husband and dumped his body in a septic tank near her house. Following the information, police exhumed his skeleton," he added.

The SP said that the police had got information on Saturday that a body lying near Damkheda A Sector in the city was being eaten by animals.

The deceased was identified as Mohan and his post- mortem report revealed that he was killed, Thota said.

After investigation, it was found that Urmila with her tenant Rajesh Basoria (28) and two minor kids son and daughter with a big hammer, wooden rods and iron pipes killed Mohan on the night of May 28-29, the SP said.

Later, the body in a scooter was thrown off at the place where it was found, he said.

"We have recovered the scooter and the things that were used in killing Mohan," he added.

After that, police asked Urmila about her husband and during her investigations, she told them that she had killed him as well.

"Urmila had fallen in love with Mohan after his wife left him 8-9 years ago. However, Urmila's husbane did not like their relationship," he said.

The accused woman told the police that she used to fight with her husband over her relationship with Mohan, he said.

"She wanted to live as Mohan's wife and hence planned to murder her husband. As per their plan, she stuffed Ranjeet's mouth with clothes with the help of Mohan in front of their children after tying a noose made of wire and also hit him on his head with a hammer," the SP said.

She threatened both her children that if they open their mouths, she will kill them too, he added.

The accused then dumped the body in the septic tank.

About the reason behind killing Mohan, Kolar police station inspector Chandrabhan Patel said that Umrila killed her husbands brother after he started demanding money from her for drinking.

"Besides, he also misbehaved with her children, which annoyed her," he added.

Urmila has been booked under murder and other offences in both the cases. Her tenant too has been arrested, police said.

