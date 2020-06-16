Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | MP COVID-19 Cases Reach 11,069; Bhopal, Indore Fuel Rise

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 10:04 PM IST
Bhopal, Jun 16 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached to 11,069 with 134 more people testing positive for novel coronavirus, including 48 in Bhopal and 21 in Indore, in the last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday.

With 11 people succumbing to the infection in the same period, the death toll reached 476 in the state, he added.

Four deaths were reported in Indore, two in Raisen and one each in Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Barwani and Katni.

No new coronavirus case was reported from 31 districts since Monday evening.

While cases have been reported from all 52 districts, six of them did not have any active cases on Monday, a health bulletin said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in MP, increased by six to reach 4,090 and the death toll touched 178, and Bhopal had 2,283 COVID-19 cases, including 73 deaths, the bulletin said.

There are 1091 active containment zones in the state at present, it said.

On Tuesday, 249 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 11,069, active cases 2,441, new cases 134, death toll 476, recovered 8,152, total number of tested people is 2,63,983.

