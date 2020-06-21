Bhopal, Jun 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 11,903 on Sunday with 179 new additions in the last 24 hours, including 47 from Bhopal, state Health department said.

With 14 more deaths, the number of fatalities has risen to 515 in the state.

A total of 135 persons were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 9,015.

Among the 14 fatalities, five deaths were reported in Bhopal, four in Indore and two in Ujjain, a health bulletin said. One person each succumbed to the infection in Jabalpur, Sidhi and Katni.

The number of cases in Bhopal and Indore stood at 2,504 and 4,329, respectively, as per the bulletin.

The cumulative death toll in Indore district stood at 197 while Bhopal has reported 83 fatalities so far, it said.

While Indore reported 41 new cases in the last 24 hours, no new COVID-19 case was reported from 31 districts since Saturday evening.

Three of the total 52 districts in the state did not report any active cases on Sunday, it said.

The number of active containment zone in the state stands at 1,082.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 11,903, active cases 2,373, new cases 179, death toll 515, recovered 9,015, total number of people tested so far 2,96,943.

