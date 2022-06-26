Bhopal, Jun 26 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cricket team will be accorded a public welcome for winning the prestigious Ranji Trophy for the first time, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Also Read | Tripura Bypolls Results 2022: BJP Bags 3 Seats, CM Manik Saha Wins From Town Bordowali.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday humbled domestic powerhouse Mumbai by six wickets in a one-sided Ranji Trophy final.

Also Read | Jharkhand: More Than 1700 Lives Ended in Last 10 Years Due to Lightning, 28 People Died in Last 20 Days.

"For the first time, Madhya Pradesh won the Ranji Trophy title by defeating Mumbai, who have won this title several times, and created history. We are very happy and it is an emotional moment for us. The winning team will be accorded a grand public welcome in Bhopal," Chouhan said.

He congratulated coach Chandrakant Pandit, captain Aditya Shrivastava and the entire team on the victory.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and state BJP president VD Sharma were among those who hailed the achievement.

Due to efforts made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an awareness among the people towards sports has increased, Sharma claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)