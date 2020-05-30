India News | MP: Cub of Famous 'Collarwali' Tigress Found Dead in Pench

Seoni (MP), May 30 (PTI) The carcass of a male tiger cub was found at Karmajhiri core area of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Saturday, a forest official said.

The is the second instance of a tiger cub being found dead in PTR in the last 10 days.

"A forest patrolling party spotted the carcass of a tiger cub, aged around one-and-a-half-year, at Bison beat of Karmajhiri core area of the reserve on Saturday. The cub was the third and last of the litter born to the famous tigress known as Collarwali," PTR field director Vikram Singh Parihar said.

"The patrolling team had spotted an injured Collarwali along with two cubs and, on suspicion, started a search for the third cub and found the carcass, which seems to be five days old," he said.

He said the cub may have died during a fight with an adult tiger active in the area and Collarwali may have suffered injuries while trying to save her offspring.

"The viscera has been sent to the forensic laboratory for testing, while the carcass was disposed of as per directives of National Tiger Conservation Authority," he added.

Earlier, on May 21, a 6-month-old female tiger cub was found dead at Ghatkohka buffer zone of PTR.

