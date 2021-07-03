Sidhi (MP), Jul 3 (PTI) Seven armed dacoits looted cash and ornaments worth nearly Rs 3 crore from a jewelry shop at a town in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, leaving the owner's 22-year-old son severely injured, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Majhauli town, about 45 km away from the district headquarter, when seven dacoits broke into the jewelry shop around 2.30 am on Saturday and attacked the 22-year-old sleeping in a room next to the shop, Majhauli police station in-charge Satish Mishra told reporters.

The dacoits decamped with 50 kg silver ornaments and three kg gold ornaments besides cash, he said, adding the estimated value of the loot is Rs 3 crore.

"After the dacoits left the shop, the 22-year-old man called up his family members over the phone, who in turn alerted the police," Mishra said, adding the injured man was admitted to a local hospital before he was referred to Jabalpur.

The robbery was captured in the CCTV installed in the shop, he said, adding that a search operation is on.

